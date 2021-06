Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Shares Up 4.3%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 479% from the average daily volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00.

About Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF)

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as traffic and interconnection resource, dedicated Internet access, video signals transportation in standard and high definitions, audio and video streaming, dedicated links, backhaul links for mobile operators, Internet protocol virtual private network, video links, value-added, data center hosting/housing, and other services; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

