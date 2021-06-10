Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Trading Up 0.3%

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €2.25 ($2.65) and last traded at €2.24 ($2.64). Approximately 3,093,358 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.24 ($2.63).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on O2D shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.71 ($3.19).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

