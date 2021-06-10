Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 983,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,223,006 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $22,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $60,462,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after buying an additional 310,199 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after buying an additional 385,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,393,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 505,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,229 shares of company stock valued at $552,496 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.18. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

