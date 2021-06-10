Tellor (TRB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58.95 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $50.32 or 0.00136807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $85.26 million and $58.95 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00023952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.79 or 0.00847750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.51 or 0.08503659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00089249 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,773,775 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,495 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.