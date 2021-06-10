Telos Price Tops $0.22 (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Telos has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Telos has a market capitalization of $59.80 million and $300,194.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Telos

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

