Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Sells $171,280.00 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $171,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,629.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tenable stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,978. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

