Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.92.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Tenable alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $713,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,705.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,846. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Tenable by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.55 and a beta of 1.71. Tenable has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.