Tendies Achieves Market Capitalization of $775,025.49 (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 30.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $775,025.49 and $87,331.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tendies has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00063805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00023980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.41 or 0.00853570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00047112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.48 or 0.08498749 BTC.

Tendies Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,903,503 coins and its circulating supply is 7,503,503 coins. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

