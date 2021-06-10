TENT Reaches Market Cap of $2.23 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, TENT has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $229,822.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00374960 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.01 or 0.00196831 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00241234 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013251 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003926 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,013,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,935,908 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

