Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.60

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 15159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.