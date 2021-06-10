The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Burleson & Company LLC

Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up approximately 4.2% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $26,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.97. 139,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,860,228. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.56.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.35.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

