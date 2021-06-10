The Carlyle Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,263 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,360% compared to the average volume of 118 call options.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

