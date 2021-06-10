The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 193.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,668 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $30,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 68,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 959,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,874,000 after buying an additional 196,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock worth $99,208,426. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.