The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,399,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246,183 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of The Charles Schwab worth $90,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 255,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.70, for a total value of $18,306,515.70. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,413,070 shares of company stock worth $99,208,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.44.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

