The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,747 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $15,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

DSGX stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $66.22. 5,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,856. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 96.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.87.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

