The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) is Minerva Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Minerva Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,014 shares during the period. The E.W. Scripps comprises about 5.5% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of The E.W. Scripps worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 65,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The E.W. Scripps by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in The E.W. Scripps by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, Director Richard A. Boehne sold 100,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,986,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSP. Huber Research upgraded shares of The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of SSP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,261. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.12.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

