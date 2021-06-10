The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. cut its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group accounts for 1.6% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $41.19. 7,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,498. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 101.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Truist boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.