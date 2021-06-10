The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,956 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,032 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Home Depot worth $198,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $308.76. The stock had a trading volume of 95,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $328.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.25.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

