The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,446 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot stock opened at $307.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $326.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.31 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.25.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.