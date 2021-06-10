The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.90. The Joint has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 1.30.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 18,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $782,164.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,563.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Amos, Jr. sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $3,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 517,255 shares of company stock worth $35,138,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

