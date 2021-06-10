The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JYNT shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The Joint has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Joint will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bandera Partners Llc sold 369,313 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $26,457,583.32. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $398,764.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,401.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 517,255 shares of company stock valued at $35,138,909. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Joint by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Joint by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Joint by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

