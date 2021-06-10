The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

