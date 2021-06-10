The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,148 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of The Kroger worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in The Kroger by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,541. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

