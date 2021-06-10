The Kroger (KR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:KR opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,730 shares of company stock worth $2,635,541. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.