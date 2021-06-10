The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price upped by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.86% from the stock’s current price.

LOVE has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

