The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.
LOVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.63.
NASDAQ LOVE opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $95.51.
In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
