The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $77.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

