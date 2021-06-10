The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $105.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $102,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

