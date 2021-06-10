The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $105.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $83.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38. The Lovesac has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $95.51.
In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $102,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
