The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Up 5.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $110.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Lovesac traded as high as $89.09 and last traded at $88.36. Approximately 5,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 404,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.42.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 101.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

