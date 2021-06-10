The Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.94

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and traded as high as $15.72. The Mexico Fund shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 11,721 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.94.

Get The Mexico Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXF. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after buying an additional 326,644 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Mexico Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 38,815 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Mexico Fund by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 53,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Mexico Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mexico Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.