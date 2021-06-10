The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) is EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 927,961 shares during the quarter. The Middleby makes up 5.0% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 6.92% of The Middleby worth $637,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,021,000 after buying an additional 1,636,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,212,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,838 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,673,000 after purchasing an additional 397,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $172.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.97. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on The Middleby in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

