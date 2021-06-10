The North West (TSE:NWC) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

The North West (TSE:NWC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$38.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

NWC has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of The North West from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The North West from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get The North West alerts:

The North West stock traded up C$1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$36.34. The company had a trading volume of 59,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,121. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. The North West has a 1 year low of C$26.90 and a 1 year high of C$37.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.87.

The North West (TSE:NWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$565.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that The North West will post 2.4700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Stephen Kennedy sold 133,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.66, for a total transaction of C$4,890,310.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,859,202.91.

About The North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for The North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.