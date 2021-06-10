The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Trimmed by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The cut its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $30,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 82,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.96. The stock had a trading volume of 248,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,578,720. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.66. The stock has a market cap of $332.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $113.76 and a 1 year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

