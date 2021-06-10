The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Up to $18.87

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.87, but opened at $19.87. The RealReal shares last traded at $19.66, with a volume of 36,043 shares changing hands.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total transaction of $50,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095,013 shares in the company, valued at $71,587,650.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,268 shares of company stock worth $966,889 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 2,898.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,358 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,899,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,359,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,217,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.