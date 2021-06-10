The Sherwin-Williams Company to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.74 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.96.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $276.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $178.66 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.17.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

