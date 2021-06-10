The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will report sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. The Timken reported sales of $803.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,516.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 346.0% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,141,000 after buying an additional 34,961 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in The Timken by 21.3% in the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 16,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TKR opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Timken has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $92.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

