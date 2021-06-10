The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Reilly Herbert Faulkner III

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,749 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up 2.7% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.80. 86,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

