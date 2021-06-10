The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Raised by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,375 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 268,430 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The TJX Companies worth $44,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after buying an additional 3,173,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.05. The company had a trading volume of 239,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $74.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.