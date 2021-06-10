The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 103.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $154.74 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.52.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.