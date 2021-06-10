The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV stock opened at $154.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

