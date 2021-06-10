The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,317 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 4.2% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $65,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 844.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,896,668 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,638,000 after purchasing an additional 95,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

NYSE DIS traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323,522. The company has a market cap of $322.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.42, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

