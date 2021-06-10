The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,871 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 68,960 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.4% of Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $104,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 10.2% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 3,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 172,315 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,795,000 after buying an additional 23,058 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 41.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.8% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.48.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.14. The company had a trading volume of 114,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,323,522. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $108.02 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.