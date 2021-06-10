The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) CFO Sells $3,876,244.31 in Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.42. 11,441,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,396. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cleveland Research started coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 326,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

