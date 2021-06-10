TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Gap Down to $1.39

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.36. TherapeuticsMD shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 7,066 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $501.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.93.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

