Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 102.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,856 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.7% in the first quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $12.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $460.25. The company had a trading volume of 22,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.57 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

