Thingschain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, Thingschain has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Thingschain has a total market cap of $61,157.85 and $1.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,302.30 or 0.99978335 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00034763 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00067006 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001011 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009275 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

