Thomas Bull Sells 4,250 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45.

MongoDB stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $329.52. 1,027,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,133. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1,062.47% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in MongoDB by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

