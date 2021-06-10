ThreeFold 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,535.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0836 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and $32,535.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00062529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00185033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00200349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.07 or 0.01298807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,937.58 or 0.99507777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

