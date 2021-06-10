Thunder Token (TT) Hits Market Capitalization of $69.99 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $69.99 million and $4.84 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00166043 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001182 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000806 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

