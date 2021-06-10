Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Declares $0.17 Semi-Annual Dividend

Tiger Brands Limited (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.168 per share on Thursday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
OTCMKTS:TBLMY opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Tiger Brands has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.06.
About Tiger Brands
