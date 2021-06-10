Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Insider Robert Simon Goodwin Sells 6,250 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TLYS traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.29. 432,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $16.63.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Tilly’s by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 151,812 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 868,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tilly’s by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tilly’s by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Tilly’s by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.